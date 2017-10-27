Clocks go back this weekend and people are very excited about the extra hour in bed

Back to Discover Home

We're gaining an extra hour in bed this weekend as the clocks go back.

The change will occur on Sunday, October 29 at 2am.

People on Twitter are delighted with either the extra hour in bed or an extra hour of partying Saturday night!

Others however aren't too impressed...

Most smartphones at this stage of the game will change automatically as well as your TV's but be wary of the time displayed in your car.

It is probably a good idea to change your watches and clocks before you go to bed just to save confusion in the morning.

Every year in Ireland there is discussion around whether the 100-year-old practice should stop.

Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune believes it is time for a change.

She said: "I think it is absolutely realistic, it has been taken seriously, we had a bill in our own Dáil which was accepted and it is there to look at.
KEYWORDS: Clocks, time, winter

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover