Clocks go back this weekend and people are very excited about the extra hour in bed

We're gaining an extra hour in bed this weekend as the clocks go back.

The change will occur on Sunday, October 29 at 2am.

People on Twitter are delighted with either the extra hour in bed or an extra hour of partying Saturday night!

The clocks go back one hour this Saturday night. Enjoy the one extra hour sleep 🛌😃#clocksgoback pic.twitter.com/LrtV89iZsc — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 25, 2017

Got that #FridayFeeling thinking about the extra hour in bed this weekend 💃😴 #clocksgoback pic.twitter.com/T01T37sMRA — Fern Mitton (@FernPurplex) October 27, 2017

Remember to #turnbacktime this Sunday when the clocks go back, and enjoy that extra hour in bed! #Cher pic.twitter.com/9zIYip5kwY — Stone & Garden (@StoneandGarden1) October 26, 2017

Who else just got really excited by remembering that there is an extra hour in bed this weekend? #clocksgoback @clockworkTalent pic.twitter.com/FjEj7zQNgh — Natasha Woodford (@TashaWoodford) October 27, 2017

Others however aren't too impressed...

Can't believe I'm doing a night shift when the clocks go back pic.twitter.com/ZnxXFfRNl5 — MollyDolly🐯 (@MollyKiltie) October 27, 2017

Wish the clocks would go back 6 years on saturday so i can sort my whole life oot — Katie Mccaig (@khmccaig04) October 27, 2017

Most smartphones at this stage of the game will change automatically as well as your TV's but be wary of the time displayed in your car.

It is probably a good idea to change your watches and clocks before you go to bed just to save confusion in the morning.

Every year in Ireland there is discussion around whether the 100-year-old practice should stop.

Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune believes it is time for a change.

She said: "I think it is absolutely realistic, it has been taken seriously, we had a bill in our own Dáil which was accepted and it is there to look at.