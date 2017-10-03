Clear rain macs are fashionable now, according to Chanel
Finally, high fashion has come up with an answer to the fact British weather is predominantly drizzly.
In its latest collection, Chanel has taken a more practical tack and come up with some macs you actually wouldn’t be embarrassed to wear.
Lagerfeld’s shows typically have extravagant sets inside Paris’s Grand Palais – which in the past have included a replica of the Eiffel Tower and a Chanel-branded supermarket – and this one was no exception.
Models stomped the runway against a man-made cliff backdrop, complete with running waterfalls.
It set the tone for the whole show, which was unexpectedly water-resistant.
In terms of style, Lagerfeld kept the classic Chanel tweed suits relatively intact, with many clear PVC additions – think rain macs, hats, capulets, gloves and boots.
It-girl of the moment Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford, opened the show wearing a multi-coloured tweed suit and a clear rainproof hat.
If you’re keen to get the Chanel look, but without blowing your budget, there are plenty of clear rain macs on the high street. This Topshop version is just £39:
You can also get the Chanel look from Boohoo for £16:
Lagerfeld also sent clear PVC thigh high boots down the runway, which are a little trickier to find on the high street. Although, we’re not particularly sad about that one.
