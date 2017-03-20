Clare lad makes mental health awareness hit home with this simple Facebook status

With the help of fundraising, campaigns and support mental health awareness in Ireland has come on leaps and bounds over the past few years.

More and more Irish people are opening up about mental health issues and reiterating the fact that it is ok, not to be ok.

Patrick Mungovan, from Spanish Point in Co. Clare, used his popular Facebook page and two €10 notes to spread the message and with over 2,000 shares, it has really struck a chord with people.

“Here I have two €10 notes. The one on the left has been through a tough time, has been abused, and is just a complete mess. The one on the right is straighter and more crisp,” he wrote.

“Answer me this- Is the one on the left worth less than the one on the right?

He then went on to add explain the “Moral of the story”.

“We are all equal. We are all worth the same value. Don't let anyone put you down because you've had a tough time. Everyone has imperfections, but that makes us who we are!”

Bualadh bos, Patrick - simple but powerful.