Cities across the globe have been showing solidarity with the people of Manchester

Following the horrific bombing at Manchester Arena on Monday night, cities around the world have been showing solidarity with the people of Manchester by lighting up significant monuments and buildings in the colours of the UK.

From Dubai to Canada, governments have been going to lengths to reach out to those affected by the bombing at Manchester Arena.

As well as this, books of condolences have opened up across the country to give people the opportunity to express their support for the victims and families caught up in the awful tragedy.
