Cities across the globe have been showing solidarity with the people of Manchester

Following the horrific bombing at Manchester Arena on Monday night, cities around the world have been showing solidarity with the people of Manchester by lighting up significant monuments and buildings in the colours of the UK.

Look at this in Dubai tonight. pic.twitter.com/sr1T5GmBL0 — Toby Anstis (@tobyanstis) May 23, 2017

The Eiffel Tower went dark Tuesday in solidarity with victims of the Manchester Arena attack. https://t.co/juC1bGYDcT pic.twitter.com/lJ9Uc7kPQc — ABC News (@ABC) May 24, 2017

Tel Aviv City Hall is illuminated with the Union flag in solidarity with the residents of #Manchester and the British people. 🇬🇧🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/lmTLRhCPUh — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) May 23, 2017

The Toronto Sign will shine white, red & blue tonight in solidarity with the City of Manchester. Join us and #PrayForManchester pic.twitter.com/fhWrkLUaJO — City of Toronto (@TorontoComms) May 23, 2017

Perth Australia stands with you Manchester. love only, always and forever pic.twitter.com/2bJGtRKhdg — crystal | 35 (@Iaurenjaureguis) May 23, 2017

Brisbane's Story Bridge brightly shining in British colours tonight. Thank you Queensland. Unwavering solidarity is true friendship 🇬🇧🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/FyTsC3Mrxh — Craig O'Kane (@Craigokane) May 23, 2017

In deep sympathy for the lives lost in Manchester, England last night, we will remain dark this evening. 📷: @isardasorensen pic.twitter.com/QOnxlkCaY1 — Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) May 23, 2017

Belfast City Hall in support of #Manchester pic.twitter.com/jNzBXg08li — Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) May 23, 2017

As well as this, books of condolences have opened up across the country to give people the opportunity to express their support for the victims and families caught up in the awful tragedy.