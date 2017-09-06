Christmas is here and we’re NOT ok with it

To some, September is the time for covering school books and buying school uniforms 'two sizes too big', however, for others it’s the three months to Christmas mark.

Each year, these people slowly but surely introduce the build-up a little earlier and we’re not ok with it.

It all began when Brown Thomas opened their Christmas store at the end of August

Feeling festive at the launch of our Christmas Market! #BTChristmas pic.twitter.com/9oYK1Ob9NZ — Brown Thomas (@brownthomas) August 18, 2016

This then sparked other stores such as Dealz and Tesco to follow suit

5th of September and Tesco are bringing in the Christmas stuff. Ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/AyW9SeI1gM — Jódy Sinclair (@JodySinclair_) September 5, 2017

I #love #Christmas but seriously, this is far too bloody #early @Tesco. It ruins the #magic with such a long lead up to it. pic.twitter.com/Fma7ywM2iN — Video Game Basement (@VGBasementUK) September 6, 2017

Cork Opera house announced today that two dates of their panto, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has already sold out

It opens on December 2.

Two of our panto dates just sold out! 02 Dec @ 2pm, 17 Dec @ 1pm are full up! #BestPanto Do not miss out, book here: https://t.co/RfjvSqO9GZ pic.twitter.com/ifbiIeliLT — Cork Opera House (@CorkOperaHouse) September 6, 2017

Some people have even dusted off those Christmas albums

yes it’s september and yes it’s 2:42am and yes i’m listening to christmas songs and no i’m not going to stop — laney (@_laneyg) September 6, 2017

Everyone: Don’t start playing Christmas music on September 1st it’s too early

Me: Okay no problem

Me September 2nd: pic.twitter.com/kR50UGHzdd — Jack (@sexinggrande) September 3, 2017

it's only just turned September and I've already banged out my first Christmas song of the year🎄🎄 no regrets — rebecca (@RebeccaEliseeee) September 4, 2017

"Dad do you know what today is?"

"No"

"September 1st, do you know what that means?"

"Christmas music" — Ali Cole (@_alicole) September 2, 2017

And offices already have their christmas lights up

(Ok, we just may have forgotten to take them down)

What do you think, is it too soon?