Christmas is here and we’re NOT ok with it
06/09/2017
To some, September is the time for covering school books and buying school uniforms 'two sizes too big', however, for others it’s the three months to Christmas mark.
Each year, these people slowly but surely introduce the build-up a little earlier and we’re not ok with it.
It all began when Brown Thomas opened their Christmas store at the end of August
Yule Tide #BTChristmas #ChristmasMarket pic.twitter.com/ze8d7uASHr— Brown Thomas (@brownthomas) August 18, 2016
Feeling festive at the launch of our Christmas Market! #BTChristmas pic.twitter.com/9oYK1Ob9NZ— Brown Thomas (@brownthomas) August 18, 2016
This then sparked other stores such as Dealz and Tesco to follow suit
5th of September and Tesco are bringing in the Christmas stuff. Ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/AyW9SeI1gM— Jódy Sinclair (@JodySinclair_) September 5, 2017
I #love #Christmas but seriously, this is far too bloody #early @Tesco. It ruins the #magic with such a long lead up to it. pic.twitter.com/Fma7ywM2iN— Video Game Basement (@VGBasementUK) September 6, 2017
Cork Opera house announced today that two dates of their panto, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has already sold out
It opens on December 2.
Two of our panto dates just sold out! 02 Dec @ 2pm, 17 Dec @ 1pm are full up! #BestPanto Do not miss out, book here: https://t.co/RfjvSqO9GZ pic.twitter.com/ifbiIeliLT— Cork Opera House (@CorkOperaHouse) September 6, 2017
Some people have even dusted off those Christmas albums.
yes it’s september and yes it’s 2:42am and yes i’m listening to christmas songs and no i’m not going to stop— laney (@_laneyg) September 6, 2017
Everyone: Don’t start playing Christmas music on September 1st it’s too early— Jack (@sexinggrande) September 3, 2017
Me: Okay no problem
Me September 2nd: pic.twitter.com/kR50UGHzdd
it's only just turned September and I've already banged out my first Christmas song of the year🎄🎄 no regrets— rebecca (@RebeccaEliseeee) September 4, 2017
"Dad do you know what today is?"— Ali Cole (@_alicole) September 2, 2017
"No"
"September 1st, do you know what that means?"
"Christmas music"
And offices already have their christmas lights up
(Ok, we just may have forgotten to take them down)
What do you think, is it too soon?
