Christmas is here and we’re NOT ok with it

To some, September is the time for covering school books and buying school uniforms 'two sizes too big', however, for others it’s the three months to Christmas mark.

Each year, these people slowly but surely introduce the build-up a little earlier and we’re not ok with it.

It all began when Brown Thomas opened their Christmas store at the end of August

This then sparked other stores such as Dealz and Tesco to follow suit

Cork Opera house announced today that two dates of their panto, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has already sold out

It opens on December 2.

Some people have even dusted off those Christmas albums

.

And offices already have their christmas lights up

(Ok, we just may have forgotten to take them down)

What do you think, is it too soon?
By Anna O'Donoghue

