Christmas FM raised a lot of money for their 2017 charity
09/01/2018 - 13:24:00Back to Christmas Discover Home
Christmas FM is the festive voice of the nation delivering merry tunes over the airwaves in the build-up to Christmas.
Each year, the station raises money for charity, with Sightsavers being the 2017 charity of choice.
And this year they raised...
€214,000!
The money will prevent over 5,000 people from living a life of blindness as Sightsavers will now be able to provide them with sight-restoring operations.
The new figure means that since Christmas FM started in 2008, they have raised almost €1.5m for worthy charities including ISPCC, Barnardos, Simon, Age Action, Aware, Make-A-Wish Ireland and Focus Ireland.
Congratulations to everyone involved!
Join the conversation - comment here