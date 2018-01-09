Christmas FM raised a lot of money for their 2017 charity

Christmas FM is the festive voice of the nation delivering merry tunes over the airwaves in the build-up to Christmas.

Each year, the station raises money for charity, with Sightsavers being the 2017 charity of choice.

And this year they raised...

€214,000!

The money will prevent over 5,000 people from living a life of blindness as Sightsavers will now be able to provide them with sight-restoring operations.

The new figure means that since Christmas FM started in 2008, they have raised almost €1.5m for worthy charities including ISPCC, Barnardos, Simon, Age Action, Aware, Make-A-Wish Ireland and Focus Ireland.

Congratulations to everyone involved!

