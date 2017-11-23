Christmas FM is back and here’s how you listen to it in your area
Attention all Christmas fans, Christmas FM is back - which means it’s officially that time of year, writes Anna O’Donoghue.
The station, which each year is in aid of a different charity, will relaunch next Tuesday, November 28 at 1pm.
The station is entirely funded through sponsorship, run by a team of more than 100 volunteers and broadcast from Ballsbridge Hotel in Dublin 4, free of charge.
This year Sightsavers, which provides sight-saving operations for people in the developing countries, has been chosen as the supported charity.
The FM frequencies of the station vary, depending on where you live.
Here’s the full list:
- Dublin City and County 105.2FM
- Cork – 106.7FM
- Galway – 87.7FM
- Kildare – 88.1FM
- Kilkenny – 104.3FM
- Letterkenny – 105.7FM
- Limerick and North Tipperary – 105.5FM
- Midlands North – 101.6FM
- North East – 99.4FM
- South East – 103.8FM
- Tralee / Killarney – 105FM
- Wicklow North – 107.3FM
- Wicklow South – 106.6FM
It will also be broadcast online from Christmasfm.com and the Virgin Media Channel 900
All together now:
