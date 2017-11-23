Christmas FM is back and here’s how you listen to it in your area

Attention all Christmas fans, Christmas FM is back - which means it’s officially that time of year, writes Anna O’Donoghue.

The station, which each year is in aid of a different charity, will relaunch next Tuesday, November 28 at 1pm.

The station is entirely funded through sponsorship, run by a team of more than 100 volunteers and broadcast from Ballsbridge Hotel in Dublin 4, free of charge.

This year Sightsavers, which provides sight-saving operations for people in the developing countries, has been chosen as the supported charity.

The FM frequencies of the station vary, depending on where you live.

Here’s the full list:

Dublin City and County 105.2FM

Cork – 106.7FM

Galway – 87.7FM

Kildare – 88.1FM

Kilkenny – 104.3FM

Letterkenny – 105.7FM

Limerick and North Tipperary – 105.5FM

Midlands North – 101.6FM

North East – 99.4FM

South East – 103.8FM

Tralee / Killarney – 105FM

Wicklow North – 107.3FM

Wicklow South – 106.6FM

It will also be broadcast online from Christmasfm.com and the Virgin Media Channel 900

All together now: