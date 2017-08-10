Chris O’Dowd convinces US TV host Rossies are “best football team in Ireland”

Ok, we’re going to say it - despite the first president of Ireland to hailing from there, Chris O’Dowd has officially taken the title as the ‘most famous person from Roscommon’.

And as the holder of this title, he has began a campaign to convince everyone who is not in the know that Roscommon is Ireland’s best football team.

The comedian was recently a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where they chatted about his native county, as it just so happens the TV host’s family, the Tucks also descends from there.

Speaking about Roscommon, O’Dowd says, “There’s a lot of bog. If you’re into soil, it’s really the place for you.

“You probably don’t know this but we’ve the best football team in Ireland”.

A pleasantly surprised but convinced Colbert replies that he didn’t know that fact and asked if Chris meant “soccer”.

“No gaelic football,” he clarifies before explaining futher.

“A sport for strong men”.

Well this is awkward, #Mayo4Sam.

H/T: DailyEdge