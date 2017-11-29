Children in Temple Street delighted with visit from Belle, Beast, and panto cast

Magic was in the air at Temple Street Children’s University Hospital this morning, when the cast of The Helix Pantomime, Beauty and the Beast paid a visit, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

The cast arrived in character to spread some Christmas cheer among the young patients, families and staff.

This year, The Helix teamed up with Temple Street Children’s University Hospital as its charity partner and on Thursday, December 7, a charity show in aid of Temple Street Children’s University Hospital will take place.

"We are thrilled to be teaming up with Temple Street again this year, it’s such a worthy cause and we’re hoping that we’ll have a full house on December 7th," said Claire Tighe, CEO of TheatreWorkX Productions.

TheatreworX Productions return to The Helix this Christmas for with their 10th anniversary show, a hilarious adaptation of the magical fairytale Beauty and the Beast.

Tickets for the charity show are priced at a special price of €18.50 per seat (booking fees apply) and are on sale now.