Chelsea aren't just Premier League champs, they're Twitter heroes too

Following Chelsea's spectacular Premier League win last night, the club has changed their Twitter name to simply read: "CHAMPIONS!" With the obligatory trophy emoji of course.

And as you can see they went the whole hog with the champions branding.

It's well deserved though after that late goal from Michy Batshuayi.

What a night, Michy Batshuayi's late goal secures our second title in three years, 1-0 to the champions!!! #WBACHE pic.twitter.com/LIAirnXnFd — CHAMPIONS! 🏆 (@ChelseaFC) May 12, 2017

Don't worry I got this yall 😂😂 God loves unexpected heroes ❤ Very happy tonight enjoy the title FAM !!!! #CFC #KTBFFH #Neversurrender pic.twitter.com/8pCEsR3Z2h — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) May 12, 2017

Naturally, the celebrations weren't far behind.

CHAMPIONS 🏆!!! Words can't describe the emotions right now! We did this together! #CFC Family! pic.twitter.com/kQAPjJfi7x — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) May 12, 2017

But possibly the best reaction we've seen yet from fans is this.

We think he summed up the feeling of Chelsea fans perfectly!

Now, the club aren't ones for the #humblebrag apparently, but anyone would, right?

Congratulations, Chelsea!