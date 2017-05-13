Chelsea aren't just Premier League champs, they're Twitter heroes too

Following Chelsea's spectacular Premier League win last night, the club has changed their Twitter name to simply read: "CHAMPIONS!" With the obligatory trophy emoji of course.

And as you can see they went the whole hog with the champions branding.

It's well deserved though after that late goal from Michy Batshuayi.

Naturally, the celebrations weren't far behind.

But possibly the best reaction we've seen yet from fans is this.

We think he summed up the feeling of Chelsea fans perfectly!

Now, the club aren't ones for the #humblebrag apparently, but anyone would, right?

Congratulations, Chelsea!
By Pam Ryan

