Chelsea aren't just Premier League champs, they're Twitter heroes too
Following Chelsea's spectacular Premier League win last night, the club has changed their Twitter name to simply read: "CHAMPIONS!" With the obligatory trophy emoji of course.
And as you can see they went the whole hog with the champions branding.
It's well deserved though after that late goal from Michy Batshuayi.
What a night, Michy Batshuayi's late goal secures our second title in three years, 1-0 to the champions!!! #WBACHE pic.twitter.com/LIAirnXnFd— CHAMPIONS! 🏆 (@ChelseaFC) May 12, 2017
Don't worry I got this yall 😂😂 God loves unexpected heroes ❤ Very happy tonight enjoy the title FAM !!!! #CFC #KTBFFH #Neversurrender pic.twitter.com/8pCEsR3Z2h— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) May 12, 2017
Naturally, the celebrations weren't far behind.
ANTONIO, ANTONIO, ANTONIO!!! 🎶#ChelseaChampions pic.twitter.com/Iguyy75ZXo— CHAMPIONS! 🏆 (@ChelseaFC) May 12, 2017
WHAT A NIGHT! 🏆#ChelseaChampions pic.twitter.com/gOhrm4wXQ4— CHAMPIONS! 🏆 (@ChelseaFC) May 12, 2017
CHAMPIONS 🏆!!! Words can't describe the emotions right now! We did this together! #CFC Family! pic.twitter.com/kQAPjJfi7x— Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) May 12, 2017
'YOU'VE GOT THE POWER TO KNOW...' 🎶#ChelseaChampions 🏆 pic.twitter.com/hcpm1EgQ32— CHAMPIONS! 🏆 (@ChelseaFC) May 12, 2017
You know the words, Blues fans!!! 🎶#ChelseaChampions 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Fy0lMojXsr— CHAMPIONS! 🏆 (@ChelseaFC) May 12, 2017
IT'S DONE! 🍾🍾🍾#ChelseaChampions pic.twitter.com/OXe1kZPwvw— CHAMPIONS! 🏆 (@ChelseaFC) May 12, 2017
But possibly the best reaction we've seen yet from fans is this.
That feeling when @mbatshuayi wins the league for @ChelseaFC... pic.twitter.com/jqjsFrH0RC— 90min (@90min_Football) May 13, 2017
We think he summed up the feeling of Chelsea fans perfectly!
Now, the club aren't ones for the #humblebrag apparently, but anyone would, right?
Looks good, doesn't it? 🏆#ChelseaChampions pic.twitter.com/vzGgWUUwzE— CHAMPIONS! 🏆 (@ChelseaFC) May 13, 2017
Congratulations, Chelsea!
CHELSEA ARE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS! 🏆#ChelseaChampions pic.twitter.com/p2fAy8NFz1— CHAMPIONS! 🏆 (@ChelseaFC) May 12, 2017
