Check to see if your local musical society won big at this year’s ‘Irish Tonys’

By Anna O'Donoghue

Thousands of Irish musical enthusiasts from all over the country made their way to Killarney over the weekend to attend the annual AIMS (Association of Irish Musical Societies) awards - or what is best described as, the Irish version of the Tony Awards.

What a weekend for NRMS. #AIMS2017 you have been amazing.. best overall show nomination. best director & best Comedienne win. #aimsover&out pic.twitter.com/lC3TZ7snM2 — New Ross MS (@NewRossMS) June 18, 2017

With awards such as Best Actor, Best Chorus, Best Technical and Best Overall Show up for grabs, the stakes were high for the 130 musical societies across the country.

The winners were announced - to over 1,300 attendees and thousands more viewing online - by Today FM’s Fergal D’Arcy at a gala banquet dinner in the INEC, Gleneagle Hotel on Saturday night.

Room with a view! 1200 guests seated @INECKILLARNEY and so looking the part for @aims_awards #AIMS2017 Gala Banquet and Awards tonight.. pic.twitter.com/dw3L1XxCBu — Breffni Ingerton (@KCC_Breffni) June 17, 2017

Without further ado, here are the musical societies that took home the big prizes.

*The awards are divided into two categories, Gilbert and Sullivan.