Check out what Twitter is up to this Culture Night
Culture Night is in full swing this year and people are getting up to all sorts.
We’ve compiled just a sampling of the music, theatre, art and altogether bizarre activities going on around the country.
Cork City Samba #CultureNight #corkculturenight2017 #CultureNightCork pic.twitter.com/xIItLJRH0s— Des (@despod) September 22, 2017
#CultureNight sunset at Cork County Hall 😍 pic.twitter.com/yaP3Zxbgyx— Denise O'Donoghue (@deniseodonoghue) September 22, 2017
Corravahan House with Heather Brett, poet, and Rafal Szydlowski, violinist @cavanarts #Culturenight pic.twitter.com/HnPLgFpEvS— Culture Night (@CultureNight) September 22, 2017
Great evening in #limerick 💚💚#pigstown #pigparade 🐷🐷#CultureNight #CultureNightLimerick pic.twitter.com/bqlO7OISmU— Michelle Ryan (@Shelly_Ryan81) September 22, 2017
Some great tips on mindfulness from @HolisticG - take a breath, feel the air as you inhale... #ReadForHope #CultureNight @Aware pic.twitter.com/aPNJ6SozkW— Dubray Books (@DubrayBooks) September 22, 2017
#CultureNight on fire @Carlow_Co_Co pic.twitter.com/ZIODkqYtYM— Kieran Comerford (@comerfordk) September 22, 2017
With plenty of free, family-friendly events going late into tonight - there’s so much to check out.
Blindboy Boatclub from @Rubberbandits was brilliant in @gutterbookshop tonight! Reading from his first #Book for #CultureNight #Dublin pic.twitter.com/UEnJzWrn3i— Brian Gallagher (@BrianGallahad) September 22, 2017
Casting a Shadow...#CultureNight DB O'Connor as the Seanachaí, Storytelling in #lovekillarney @countykerry amazing! pic.twitter.com/L138tQNCJK— Valerie O'Sullivan (@valphoto) September 22, 2017
This is really cool @CultureNight #damestreet #culturenight pic.twitter.com/8TieNLRiBg— Cllr.CianO'Callaghan (@OCallaghanCian) September 22, 2017
There are some familiar faces...
Sub/Officer Brian Hughes talking & playing the whistle with @hectorirl at @fleadhcheoil. Tks to @liffeysoundfm for the video #CultureNight pic.twitter.com/uXhn46F2KP— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) September 22, 2017
And sometime’s it gets a little strange...
From wine to Roundheads #culturenight pic.twitter.com/948Annp4tq— Patsy Atkinson (@Copylines) September 22, 2017
What a beautiful family! Posing at @NGIreland #CultureNight pic.twitter.com/w29uWW3zR6— Culture Night (@CultureNight) September 22, 2017
But there’s plenty to see, hear and do.
Wow! Loving this interactive projection from @FranceinIreland. 'Rencontres Imaginaires' by French artists Scenocosme. #CultureNight pic.twitter.com/TZN2jq07BG— Culture Night (@CultureNight) September 22, 2017
Music while you wait. @Buseireann #CultureNight #corkculturenight2017 #CultureNightCork pic.twitter.com/Ytd55cWi2F— Des (@despod) September 22, 2017
Films on our screens inside and outside. Check out our Windows - 'The Big Bank's construction of former Central Bank #CultureNight pic.twitter.com/03L6bZBA8w— RIAI (@RIAIOnline) September 22, 2017
#culturenight #ballet #irishballerina #ballerina #spanishdance #ballerina.ie pic.twitter.com/NpeAg4ScNA— Monica Loughman (@Monica_Loughman) September 22, 2017
Although, some may not quite be getting it.
Literally just hear two girls "oh look there's some culture" #culturenight— Martin Meany (@martinmeany) September 22, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here