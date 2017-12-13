Check out this new Star Wars themed ad for the Wild Atlantic Way

Fáilte Ireland have revealed their latest advert to coincide with the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The ad shows what the Wild Atlantic Way would look like as if it were beamed from another planet.

The accompanying subtitles refer to "a destination way off the tri-vector path" and describes it as "the perfected galactic escape".

The out of this world viewers are told that "their culture is uniquely from rest of planet".

The ad will feature in cinemas over the next six weeks as well as promoted on YouTube, Sky On Demand and the RTÉ Player.

Locations in Kerry, Cork, Clare and Donegal - including Skellig Michael which features prominently - were chosen for filming in the new Star Wars film.

The local economies have experienced a positive boost since the filming of the last Star Wars film and are hoping that this will continue with the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

"We have developed a campaign with powerful images which taps into the cultural moment around the film’s release to remind an Irish audience that you don’t have to leave the planet to enjoy exhilarating sights and get away from it all," said Daragh Anglim, Fáilte Ireland Head of Marketing.

You can watch the ad below - don’t delaying, go now!