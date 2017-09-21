Check out this needy baby rhinoceros ahead of World Rhino Day
21/09/2017 - 17:42:52Back to Discover Home
Sure, rhinos are big, intimidating creatures, but that doesn’t mean they don’t hanker for a cuddle from their mum now and then.
Meet Ike, a two-month old who is one of two critically endangered eastern black rhino calves born at Chester Zoo earlier this year.
Warning – he’s a bit needy.
World Rhino Day is celebrated globally this week on September 22, and is a chance to celebrate the rhinoceros as a species, as well as raise awareness of their dwindling numbers.
For example, over the past 100 years, 95% of rhinos have been wiped out, with demand for rhino horn threatening their existence.
It all means rhino calves like this little fella are ever more important.
Join the conversation - comment here