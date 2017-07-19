Check out this classical twist on U2’s "Still Haven’t Found What Im Looking For"

The group New Airs have just released a new arrangement of U2’s Still Haven’t Found What Im Looking For with the unusual combination of Cello Quartet, voice and percussion.

Recorded live in Smock Alley Theatre the arrangement was put together by Irish composer and music producer, Glen Austin, to celebrate the Irish leg of U2’s Joshua Tree Tour.

If you liked that why not check out the group’s instrumental version of "With Or Without You".

For the record the talented musicians behind New Airs are Rachel Voloczi (vocals), Martin Johnson, Polly Ballard, Katie Tertell, Anne Chauveau-Dhayan (Cellos 1-4), Rónán Scarlett (percussion) and Glen Austin (Electronics, arrangement and production).

