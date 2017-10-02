Check out this brutally honest job description

A New York company has posted a devastatingly frank job listing for a full time photo editor.

Time Out New York posted their rationale for trying to fill the position, and it seems that "Melissa physically cannot find good enough candidates" to fill freelance positions.

The company is concerned that Melissa would get "burnt out" and "leave".

Let's hope they get someone quick so poor Melissa can get a break.

There was a lot of symapthy for the poor woman.

Melissa get a raise! — Neil Kilgallon (@nmk_1022) October 1, 2017

I'm just worried about Melissa. — ᴅᴀɴɪᴇʟ ᴍɪᴇssʟᴇʀ (@DanielMiessler) October 1, 2017

She's probably too busy working to even see this. — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) October 1, 2017

I can relate to Melissa, but then again I think a lot of people can relate to her. Suffering from "ICDFE Syndrome." — Truly S. Resists 📎 (@hotincleveland) September 29, 2017

"ICDFE" standing for "I Can't Do Fucking Everything!" — Truly S. Resists 📎 (@hotincleveland) September 29, 2017

Also, some people were a bit anxious about the poster's battery life which they had spotted was only at 7%.

I'm uneasy right now and it isn't even my phone at 7%. — Brittany G (@Fibby1123) September 30, 2017

Im having an anxiety attack. — MrsLovesToBake🍪🍰🍪 (@JasminPerle) October 1, 2017

Yo charge your phone. — Tim P (@tpacnova) September 29, 2017

While others were taking issue with the salary that comes with the role

"We're unwilling to pay for a real photog, and Melissa ain't one anyway. Would you take a pittance if it comes with the title editor'?" — Charlie Hall (@Charlie_L_Hall) September 29, 2017

$22hr freelance in nyc seems awfully low. $45K FTE also seems untenable — david eight (@DavidEight) September 30, 2017

So let me get this straight: In NYC!!! Photo Editor $22/hr -> Lifeguard $18/hr??????? — David Powis-Dow (@davidpd_1) September 30, 2017

However, applicants may be too late as they've taken the post down. Has it been filled?

UPDATE: The position has been filled? pic.twitter.com/AHu4mMfyjD — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) September 29, 2017

Full text:

"The current situation with the Photo team in the US i.e. Melissa Sinclair, is not a long-term solution. Currently, we have an agreed budget of $2,200 per issue for a freelance Photo Editor, 10 hours work at $22 p/h, which would normally be completely fine, however the issue is that Melissa physically cannot find good enough candidates to fill these freelance positions, and at the current rate of magazine production, she needs multiple people available to work on multiple cities, simultaneously. Because she can't find people for these freelance positions, she's been forced to do all of this work herself, and is currently completely swamped and overwhelmed, the design team has had to chip in to help her, which is not ideal, but has been required to get the magazines out the door on time. Joel is in agreement with Tom Hislop that for a considerably smaller amount of money, we could definitely solve this issue by replacing all these freelancers with a single full-time position. Currently, we're spending $48,400 per year on freelance Photo editors for these cities, 22 magazines in total, at $2,200 per issue. We could definitely hire a Photo Editor for 40-45K, and having them full-time in the office would make them a far more valuable asset than relying on Freelancers. Tom would like to address this asap, especially as we have a really busy magazine schedule coming up in October, and our current setup is not a long-term solution, I'm concerned about Melissa getting burnt out and potentially wanting to leave.

H/T: Digg