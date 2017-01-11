Check out the view with this drone footage on Ireland's highest peak

Not many of us get the chance to see the view from the tallest mountain.

So, Irish photographer Michael Meade made a video of his trek up Carrauntoohil last week, and it’s spellbinding.

As he says, it was a "magical day" in Kerry's Macgillycuddy’s Reeks mountain range and we think you'd agree it's pretty spectacular.

Definitely worth the hike to the snow-capped summit to see the famous cross and epic panoramic view.