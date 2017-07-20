Check out the new Drive By Dunk Challenge taking the internet by storm
Basketball hoop owners beware: a trend in which strangers steal a free slam dunk is emerging online, and your driveway could be next.
The craze, dubbed the Drive By Dunk Challenge, requires a covert dunking team to drive up to an unsuspecting target’s property and score a slam dunk goal in their basketball hoop before fleeing the scene in their waiting vehicle.
The #DriveByDunkChallenge with @cedrickjohansen @fishergrayson pic.twitter.com/5fKcHUkV4W— Ryan Radke (@RyanRadke5) July 20, 2017
Some of the videos posted of peoples’ dunking exploits have earned participants hundreds of views across Twitter and Instagram in a matter of hours since they were first posted.
Stonebridge wasn't ready #DriveByDunkChallenge @ethanofthewest pic.twitter.com/DiLKN6z90L— Luke Severt (@LukeSevert14) July 20, 2017
A gentle warning for anyone wishing to take part: aside from the complicating factor that you might not be welcome on someone else’s property without prior consent, the challenge does require a certain threshold of skill.
When I tried the #DriveByDunkChallenge 🚗🏀🤳☠️ pic.twitter.com/lLXDHIXUPt— Nicholas Persac (@nicholaspersac) July 20, 2017
My man McCurry wildin😂😂😂 #DriveByDunkChallenge pic.twitter.com/RfE7pFpRAq— Josh Samuel (@josh__samuel) July 20, 2017
It’s just not as easy as it looks.
Perhaps it’s best to put in some practice before thinking about launching your own campaign.
