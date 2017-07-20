Check out the new Drive By Dunk Challenge taking the internet by storm

Basketball hoop owners beware: a trend in which strangers steal a free slam dunk is emerging online, and your driveway could be next.

The craze, dubbed the Drive By Dunk Challenge, requires a covert dunking team to drive up to an unsuspecting target’s property and score a slam dunk goal in their basketball hoop before fleeing the scene in their waiting vehicle.

Some of the videos posted of peoples’ dunking exploits have earned participants hundreds of views across Twitter and Instagram in a matter of hours since they were first posted.

A gentle warning for anyone wishing to take part: aside from the complicating factor that you might not be welcome on someone else’s property without prior consent, the challenge does require a certain threshold of skill.

It’s just not as easy as it looks.

@bleacherreport @houseofhighlights @espn #drivebydunkchallenge @aydenmanning11 A post shared by Lax Is Life (@lacrosseflow) on Jul 19, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT

Perhaps it’s best to put in some practice before thinking about launching your own campaign.