Check out the incredible pictures of Sydney Opera House being lit up with indigenous art

While nothing can override the chequered history of Australia’s indigenous people, it is definitely heartening to see better efforts at representation – and a prime example of this is the new art installation at Sydney Opera House.

Badu Gili – which means “water light” in the language of the Gadigal people – is a seven-minute projection of indigenous art on to the eastern sail of the Opera House.

It is particularly fitting as the Opera House is housed on Bennelong Point – land traditionally owned by the Gadigal people. Bennelong Point used to be known as Tubowgule – meaning “where the knowledge waters meet,” and the Opera House describes it as “a gathering place for community, ceremony and storytelling for thousands of years”.

The pictures of the new experiential art exhibition are particularly breathtaking.

You can watch the full performance here.

Badu Gili: Streamed Online We're proud to show you our new daily sunset sails lighting that will celebrate Australia's First Nations' culture: Badu Gili. The eastern Bennelong sail will be illuminated with ancient stories in a contemporary 7 minute animation year-round at sunset and 7pm. Curated by Rhoda Roberts AO, Badu Gili weave together at the hands of First Nations artists from across Australia and the Torrest Strait Islands, Jenuarrie (Judith Warrie), Frances Belle Parker, Alick Tipoti and the late Lin Onus and Minnie Pwerle.The music was composed by Damian Robinson.Welcome to our online premiere of Badu Gili. Posted by Sydney Opera House on Wednesday, June 28, 2017

The art installation started today and will run every evening at sunset year-round.