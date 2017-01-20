Check out the early inauguration party this Russian nightclub threw for Trump

With protests around the world already kicking off ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration, other people are instead looking forward to the new administration. Several dozen people in Moscow decided to get a head start on the celebrations at this jazz club.

And the party itself really has to be seen to be believed.

Sure – it’s not exactly the most rocking event we’ve ever seen – it’s not exactly like the parties you probably went to when you were at college. This may be so, but the several dozen people there were given quite a show, with jazz bands, comedians, The Trump Band and more.

One 82-year-old Soviet-born crooner sang: “Trump, Trump – it is unbelievable. Trump, Trump, he’s a superman, Trump, Trump – symbol of America. Trump, Trump, he’s really president.”

We’re not sure if it’s going to hit the top 40 any time soon, but whatever.

The inauguration party at the underground jazz club just off Moscow’s main tourist drag attracted a curious crowd: Canadian tourists, an American personal trainer, Russian friends of the night’s performers, and the owner of a provincial restaurant called Trump.

(Ivan Sekretarev/AP)

“I thought this was like a comedy event, more of a spoof of the fact,” said Joe MacInnes, a Canadian who went with two friends and was slightly bewildered. “Are they making fun of the fact that the world thinks that Russia is supporting Trump?”

The small jazz club wasn’t the only place in town toasting Trump. Across from the US embassy in central Moscow, the Russian Army store put up a poster with the incoming president’s picture to advertise inauguration day discounts of 10% for embassy employees and American citizens.