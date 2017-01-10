Check out the best headline we have seen in ages
There are few among us that do not enjoy a good pun, so here is one of the finest we have ever seen.
A quality newspaper called 'The Virginian-Pilot has surpassed the highest expectation of the punniest people with this absolutely perfect front page headline.
The front page of today's @virginianpilot: "Ice, Ice ... Baby" pic.twitter.com/iwJ9AmMZUq— The Virginian-Pilot (@virginianpilot) January 9, 2017
The combination of the two headlines join forces to create the name of one of the catchiest songs in pop history.
'Ice Ice Baby'.
Now THAT is a stylish headline!
Well done lads!
