Check out TG Lurgan’s first original song

In the last two years, the crew at TG Lurgan have given us classic covers such as Adele’s Hello, Justin Timeberlake’s Can’t Stop the Feeling and more recently this year’s summer hit, Despacito.

But it looks like the famous college have now upped their game and released an original song written by one of their students, as part of their annual talent show.

Ashleigh composed the song, Neamhaird (which translates into Ignore) talks about her going through a break-up.

The singer/songwriter is accompanied by her friend Jade and tá sé go hálainn ar fad.

Her lyrics translate to:

Lovely girl, but she's alone. Good thoughts but they don't ever use her Paint on the wall, blacks white Do you not see the difference. Don't say to me that I'm your love. Unless it's the truth, Don't say to me we're foreve. Because you're gonna leave me tonight. I'm sick and tired of you telling lies, I'm done with you now, I'm not listening anymore. It was pretty sound, is heard no more. I'm able to see him in the middle of the mist And you stand there, staring back at me I can not do more. Do not tell me that I have to love a bet If it is the fhíornadh Do not tell me that we bhuil forever If you have to leave me tonight I'm sick 's tired of you lying. I'm closing you now, I'm not listening anymore. Oh darling it's time to go on ways difriúila. It is time to say farewell. I did not think you were the boy. Correct me, now I am unsure.

Bualadh bos, cailiní.