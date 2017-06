With 24 different countries and 47 nationalities represented and over 7500 participants taking part in this year's Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon, you're guaranteed to find a few interesting faces amongst the crowd, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

Here are some who caught the eyes of our photographers at the event.

Have you heard the one about the hurler and the Stormtrooper...?

Damien Coleman, Blackrock Hurling Club who will be attempting to beat his current world record for running a marathon while soloing with a hurley and sliotar and John Mullee, Team Tracey who is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for Fastest Marathon Dressed as a Star Wars Character at the 11th Cork City Marathon. Pictures: Darragh Kane

Michael Coakely

Michael Coakely, Run Like Dogs

John Mullee

John Mullee, Team Tracey

Damien Coleman

Damien Coleman, Blackrock Hurling Club

Abby and Greg McCurtain

Abby McCurtain with her father Boston Firefighter Greg McCurtain who is great grandnephew of former Lord Mayor of Cork Tomás McCurtain

Niall Kavanagh

Niall Kavanagh from Mallymore Cobh AC with his teammates running for Cork Mental Health Foundation

Dave Brady