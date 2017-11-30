Check out Saoirse Ronan in the first promo for her stint hosting SNL

Saoirse Ronan will be hosting Saturday night Live this weekend, and the first promo for it is here, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

The video, which features Saoirse and SNL cast member Cecily Strong, sees the Irish star poking fun at her fame.

"My God, this is so exciting. All these people have come out to see me," she says in the clip as she looks out a window at crowds in New York.

Cecily is unable to make the actor see the truth, that poeple have arrived to see a Christmas tree lighting.

Saoirse will host SNL on December 2.

Irish stars U2 will also perform on the show.