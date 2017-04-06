Census reaction: People are delighted to find out that Ireland has 2,000 Jedi Knights

As findings emerge from the 2016 Census, people have been taking to the different social media platforms to express their opinions.

Now that wouldn’t be like us, would it?

So far people have been focusing on two main points.

1.The number of Irish people with ‘No Religion’ increased from 269,800 in April 2011 to 468,400 in April 2016 and the number of Catholics in Ireland dropped by 132,200 from 3,861,300 to 3,729,100.

Most people believe that this number should be higher and are pointing fingers at the Irish school system.

People were also delighted to find out that over 2,000 people claim to be ‘Jedi Knights’

'Other' was another popular opition.

2. 312,982 households remain without an internet connection which is down more than 25% since 2011.

What do you think of the findings?
By Anna O'Donoghue

