Census reaction: People are delighted to find out that Ireland has 2,000 Jedi Knights

As findings emerge from the 2016 Census, people have been taking to the different social media platforms to express their opinions.

Now that wouldn’t be like us, would it?

So far people have been focusing on two main points.

1.The number of Irish people with ‘No Religion’ increased from 269,800 in April 2011 to 468,400 in April 2016 and the number of Catholics in Ireland dropped by 132,200 from 3,861,300 to 3,729,100.

Most people believe that this number should be higher and are pointing fingers at the Irish school system.

People who said they were catholic in #census2016 only to "get their kids into school" should know that census results are confidential — Eoin Kelleher (@eoinyk) April 6, 2017

So, over 3 million people proclaimed they are #Catholic by lying about their religion in #Census2016. Tut-tut! How very uncatholic of you — Noel Campbell (@NollyCampbell) April 6, 2017

In the next census 'not religious but ticking Catholic so d'mother doesn't ate me' should be an option. #Census2016 — Jason Kennedy (@jasonpkennedy) April 6, 2017

78% of you are not #Catholic, stop being ridiculous #census2016 — Alan Bennett (@AlanBenBennett) April 6, 2017

Why are so many people still continuing the charade of claiming to be Catholic? #census2016 Packed masses on Sunday so. Yeah, right. — Ms Tutu (@Ms_F_Tutu) April 6, 2017

"Catholics" down from 84% to 78% but yet masses are empty & parishes now pool priests etc! Clearly non practising Catholics! #Census2016 — PC Ostrich Hunter (@Jay_Smith81) April 6, 2017

People were also delighted to find out that over 2,000 people claim to be ‘Jedi Knights’

'Other' was another popular opition.

My answer to the Religion question 💅 #census2016 pic.twitter.com/wijCuKZ2F6 — Caolan Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) April 6, 2017

2. 312,982 households remain without an internet connection which is down more than 25% since 2011.

Census figures show 18% of Irish households have no internet connection. That portion of Ireland is otherwise known as Kerry #census2016 — Colm Hayes (@ColmVHayes) April 6, 2017

18% of households without internet is shocking. No internet in 2017 means demonstrable social and economic disenfranchisement. #Census2016 — Jon Hozier-Byrne (@JonHozierByrne) April 6, 2017

A fifth of households has no internet connection! Imagine! #Census2016 — Claire Gorman (@clairemgorman) April 6, 2017

I'm stunned by the fact that just under 20% of households have no internet connection. #Census2016 https://t.co/H25OH0zxbY — The Change Coach (@NiamhEnnisCoach) April 6, 2017

The #Census2016 indicates that 18% of households in Ireland still have NO internet connection. 😱Mine goes down for a day and I want to cry. — Aimee Kinsella (@MissAimeeK) April 6, 2017

