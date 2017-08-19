Celebs On Sandwiches is the food and celebrity mash-up you need to follow on Instagram

An artist has built an unlikely legion of fans with his portraits of sports stars, actors, musicians and politicians on sandwiches.

The Celebs on Sandwiches Instagram account was set up by thirty-year-old director and artist Jeff McCarthy.

He started the account when he drew his first portrait featuring Master Of None actor Aziz Ansari in 2015.

The TV star is well-known for sharing his food adventures on social media, so McCarthy was able to figure out what kind of sandwich to put him on: a turkey panini.

“The internet loves celebrity and food, and pairing the two together just made sense,” McCarthy said. His account @celebsonsadwiches has amassed over 130,000 followers.

McCarthy tries to choose celebrity subjects who he feels will “appreciate the humour of it all”, but the selection of the sandwich varies from person to person.

“Sometimes it’s really specific, and might be a favourite food or something they’ve openly talked about.

“Other times, I just try to pair them with a sandwich that I think would fit their personality. If it’s a character, I might try to incorporate a food or sandwich reference from a movie or TV show.”

It would appear his hard work is getting the recognition it deserves.

McCarthy said: “I’ve had reposts from Snoop Dogg, Olivia Wilde, Drew Barrymore, Dwayne Johnson, Emma Roberts, and recently John Mayer. Jesse Tyler Ferguson also commissioned a series for his Modern Family cast members as gifts.”

That’s not all. McCarthy is also looking to expand his artwork to video, so watch this space.