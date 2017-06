Celebrities join in honouring their roots at the start of Immigrant Heritage Month

A bunch of well-known faces have joined the #IAmAnImmigrant campaign to celebrate and highlight the contribution of immigrants to society.

Uzo Aduba, George Takei, Jason Sudeikis and host of other familiar celebrities recite the poem 'I stand, Because I am...' to honour their immigrant roots.

The video comes in the same week that US President Donald Trump calls on the Supreme Court to reinstate his ban on travellers from six mostly Muslim countries, as well as a block on refugees from anywhere in the world.

The campaign, which is run by Welcome.us, has also released pictures of celebrities who are immigrants, or a descended from immigrants.