Celebrate Global Tiger Day by marvelling at incredibly rare wild tigers

Saturday is Global Tiger Day and to mark the occasion WWF has released rare video and photo evidence of wild tigers in Bhutan, of which there are only about 100 left.

The remarkable footage was captured by photojournalist and film-maker Emmanuel Rondeau, who undertook a three-month expedition in Bhutan for it. He faced torrential downpours, snowfall, high altitudes and extreme terrain to capture images of a tiger in a wildlife corridor.

At the beginning of the 20th century there were 100,000 wild tigers, but now there are only around 3,900. The troubling statistics show just how quickly the population is decreasing, and how urgently the tigers need help.

WWF has been posting more remarkable pictures of tigers on social media to celebrate Global Tiger Day, and also to draw attention to their plight.

WWF hopes that sharing this footage of wild tigers in Bhutan will help conservation efforts.
