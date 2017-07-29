Celebrate Global Tiger Day by marvelling at incredibly rare wild tigers

Saturday is Global Tiger Day and to mark the occasion WWF has released rare video and photo evidence of wild tigers in Bhutan, of which there are only about 100 left.

The remarkable footage was captured by photojournalist and film-maker Emmanuel Rondeau, who undertook a three-month expedition in Bhutan for it. He faced torrential downpours, snowfall, high altitudes and extreme terrain to capture images of a tiger in a wildlife corridor.

At the beginning of the 20th century there were 100,000 wild tigers, but now there are only around 3,900. The troubling statistics show just how quickly the population is decreasing, and how urgently the tigers need help.

WWF has been posting more remarkable pictures of tigers on social media to celebrate Global Tiger Day, and also to draw attention to their plight.

"Tiger Tiger, burning bright. In the forests of the night" pic.twitter.com/KaP4aeYyMr — WWF Tigers (@WWF_tigers) July 10, 2017

Don't let wild #tigers disappear on our watch 💪 Tag us let us know where & what you're doing on #GlobalTigerDay 🐯x🐯 pic.twitter.com/oLbnk8jZc2 — WWF Tigers (@WWF_tigers) July 29, 2017

From poaching to habitat loss, join us in our efforts to tackle the many threats tigers face today- https://t.co/VaVPrYfOwQ #globaltigerday pic.twitter.com/tkMkfEfLc2 — WWF (@WWF) July 29, 2017

WWF hopes that sharing this footage of wild tigers in Bhutan will help conservation efforts.