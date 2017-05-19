Cavan bridal party bring the parish of Crosserlough to a stand still

As we are all aware, there’s nothing better than an Irish wedding.

Let’s face it, there are not many places around the world where it’s completely normal to have 100+ men pull their trousers above their knees, tie their ties around their heads and throw their best Michael Flatley-esque moves.

Although we feel this Cavan couple may have finally out-Irished an Irish wedding by hiring a fleet of fine-looking tractors to carry the bridal party, including the bride and the bride’s father, to the ceremony.

Childhood sweethearts, Tracey and Ian both work in the motor industry so it was only a given that they'd include machinery in their special day.

Video: LoveStruckWeddings.com

Tracey works in Clarkes Machinery, who supplied the tractors for the day. Ian works in Galligan Motors, a family business.

The wedding mass was in Ballyjamesduff and then onto the Slieve Russell Hotel, where in true Irish wedding fashion, the party rocked on until nearly 8am.