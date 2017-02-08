Caught! Domino's pizza worker snapped buying bags of Asda wedges in the UK

Domino's Pizza in the UK were caught out buying £1 Asda wedges and the internet is not impressed.

A girl called SineadSarah snapped a pic of a Domino's worker picking up a large amount of Asda wedges while doing her shopping.

She tweeted the image and started a bit of a social media storm

The tweet has been retweeted almost 13,000 times, and liked almost 30,000 times drawing a number of comments from people appalled by the revelation.

Of course not everyone is displeased by the situation!

Asda have taken to Facebook to gloat about the fact that the popular takeaway joint is using their wedges.

We have contacted Domino's Pizza in the UK for comment.
