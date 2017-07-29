Casualty marks 30 years with one-shot episode special

Casualty fans will be treated to the show’s first ever one-shot episode as the long-running hospital drama comes to a series end.

The special programme will take viewers on a one-hour journey through the BBC One show’s A&E department, following in the footsteps of Nurse Lisa “Duffy” Duffin (Cathy Shipton) as she shows around teenage work experience visitors Chloe and Diamond.

Creators have explained how they will use a cable-free camera and 360-degree shots to capture everything from hospital wards to the inside of a moving ambulance in just one single scene.

Get ready for an experience like no other! 🎥

Our ONE-SHOT episode of #Casualty premieres this Saturday at 9.05pm on BBC One! #CasualtyOne 🚑 pic.twitter.com/FuBPsWTh7G — BBC Casualty (@BBCCasualty) July 26, 2017

Sound will be recorded by 40 hidden microphones and five boom operators carefully hidden in the set.

Commenting on her role in the episode, which concludes the show’s 30th anniversary series, Shipton said: “It is so exciting and nerve-wracking to be working on this episode and unlike anything any of us cast or crew have ever attempted before.

“It is a brilliant fly-on-the-wall episode in real time, placing nurses central in the storyline. It will become a classic Casualty.”

Watch why the 'One-Shot' episode was such a big challenge from Connie herself! 👩‍⚕️ #CasualtyOne pic.twitter.com/OG3oShfvD1 — BBC Casualty (@BBCCasualty) July 27, 2017

Casualty producer Erika Hossington said: “This very special episode will give the audience a unique insight into an hour in A&E. It will be an intense, emotional hour where staff and patients are faced with life-changing events.

“We want to reflect the front line in its unedited, rawest form, and this one-shot episode with a brilliant script from Casualty creator Paul Unwin has given us the opportunity to do that.”