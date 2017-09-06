Can’t get enough of Bat Dad? Here are more of his best moments

By Anna O'Donoghue

Unless you’re living under a rock you have more than likely witnessed the moment a bat caused havoc in one Kerry household.

Thankfully ‘Bat Dad’ (who also goes by the name, Derry) was there to save the day, along with his trusty towel, football shorts and sidekick Maureen.

If you’re anything like us and have been watching the video, filmed by his son Tadhg Fleming, on repeat for the last few days, then you’ll be delighted to find out that the 27-year-old has also put together this compilation of his father’s best bits.

The video, titled The Father, proves that there’s never a dull moment when Derry is around.

*WARNING: Contains NSFW language*

