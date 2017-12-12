Canine carol service taking place in Dublin today

A canine carol service is taking place today in Dublin.

Dogs of all sizes will be attending the annual event at Christ Church Cathedral this lunchtime.

It is to celebrate the work of Peata - the organisation that brings therapy dogs into care homes.

Dean of Christ Church Cathedral Dermot Dunne says the dogs are mostly well behaved.

He said: "There is one carol that they bark to and that is Away in a Manger.

"Other than that, it is fairly OK, they don't make any noise and they don't fight with each other either.

"We have large dogs, small dogs, every sort of dog."