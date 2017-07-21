Candyfloss ice cream burritos will either make you salivate or hurl

Burritos are so hot right now that seemingly everyone is trying to get in on the Mexican action: everything from sushi to burgers have been appropriated into burrito form.

The latest creation to be offered up for your gastronomic delight (or horror) is the candy floss ice cream burrito.

Come & try our Ice cream Burrito now available in store. #gelato #candyfloss #burrito #nomnom #lush #scrumptious #instadessert #newinnovation #meltdessertbar #blackburn A post shared by MELT Dessert bar (@teammelt) on Jun 30, 2017 at 4:27am PDT

It pretty much does what it says on the tin: it’s ice cream, wrapped in a snug blanket of candyfloss.

Tried the ice cream burrito at Sugar Sugar and it was so good! You might think it's too sweet but nope. Just amazing. #sugarsugar #icecreamburrito #delish A post shared by jplatt32 (@jplatt32) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

If the whole concept still eludes you, just take a look at it being all wrapped up.

I JUST ATE THIS COTTON CANDY ICE CREAM BURRITO AND LOOK AT IT IM SORRY BUT LOOK 😩😭❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/0mpbOvglhJ — snake lively (@alliwib) June 26, 2017

Some people aren’t having any of it – surely it would just be sickeningly sweet?

today i learned about cotton candy burrito (3 diff ice cream flavors wrapped in cotton candy) and srsly why do people wanna die so much — bee (@jastellelapan) June 20, 2017

That cotton candy and ice cream "burrito" is the reason god doesnt talk to us anymore — Courtnaynay (@csanduhs) June 25, 2017

It admittedly sounds quite impractical.

the cotton candy ice cream burrito makes me wanna cry bc imagine holding melting sugar & ice cream while trying to eat it — Бојана (@boyncii) June 23, 2017

that ice cream wrapped in cotton candy is a) most likely structurally hell b) 100% a burrito — the LMFAO respecter (@DuderMcBrohan) June 23, 2017

But others aren’t so negative. Cotton candy is delicious and ice cream is also a delight, so what could go wrong?!

a burrito ice cream wrapped in cotton candy... I NEED 😫😫😫 — bellz (@_bellarinaaa) July 16, 2017

Wahhhhh cotton candy burrito so fluffy 😍😍😍 — Darko (@dxnixl_95) July 19, 2017

Excuse me while I daydream I'm eating an ice cream cotton candy burrito pic.twitter.com/CJO9EsH3LZ — ℛᴜɴᴀ (@JCAPSRAMlREZ) July 20, 2017

The real question is – when will things wrapped in other things stop being called a burrito just because it’s a hot buzzword right now?

can we stop the 2017 trend of wrapping everything in everything and calling it a burrito — michelle (@michellethelam) July 7, 2017

When will someone put an end to this madness?!