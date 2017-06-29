Can you tell which of these men is US senator Ted Cruz?

Does US senator Ted Cruz have a twin he neglected to mention? It’s hard to argue with that theory after seeing a picture posted by the Republican.

Cruz shared a snap of himself with Chicago Cubs owner Tom Rickett and the duo share an unnerving resemblance.

They’ve even got matching World Series rings! For the record, Cruz is on the right.

The Cubs won the baseball World Series last year and took a trip to the White House to visit then president Barack Obama.

But because Ricketts (aka Stretched Cruz) is a big Donald Trump supporter the World Series trophy made its way back to the US Capitol on Wednesday.

Cruz was obviously aware of the resemblance, and the picture was his way of proving that he and Ricketts are not the same person.

The snap gave people a lot of room to have fun.

Some thought the duo were missing their triplet, Kevin Malone.

Or Grandpa Munster, perhaps?

Overall, the feeling seemed to be that two Ted Cruzes was too much to handle.

It’s not the first time Cruz has brought one of his doppelgangers to the world’s attention.

Earlier this year the former presidential hopeful sent his most popular ever tweet.

So it was only right the family was reunited – here’s Ricketts and Cruz with their younger sibling, Duke basketball player Grayson Allen.

That can’t be unseen.
