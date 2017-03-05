Can you spot what is wrong with this tax disc?

From rescuing stray micro-pigs to alerting us of dangers on our roads, An Garda Síochána’s Twitter is a gem.

Yesterday the account tweeted this photo of a ‘DIY tax disc’ to remind us that altering a tax disc is fraud and results in penalties in court.

Well, what can we say.....no marks for effort and two marks on the disk, equals Fraud... pic.twitter.com/VkJcRVJOCs — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 4, 2017

Did you spot it?

The driver was stopped in Galway after they were seen using a mobile phone while driving.

There’s always one.