Can you spot what is wrong with this tax disc?

Back to Discover Home

From rescuing stray micro-pigs to alerting us of dangers on our roads, An Garda Síochána’s Twitter is a gem.

Yesterday the account tweeted this photo of a ‘DIY tax disc’ to remind us that altering a tax disc is fraud and results in penalties in court.

Did you spot it?

The driver was stopped in Galway after they were seen using a mobile phone while driving.

There’s always one.
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover