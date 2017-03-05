Can you spot what is wrong with this tax disc?
From rescuing stray micro-pigs to alerting us of dangers on our roads, An Garda Síochána’s Twitter is a gem.
Yesterday the account tweeted this photo of a ‘DIY tax disc’ to remind us that altering a tax disc is fraud and results in penalties in court.
Well, what can we say.....no marks for effort and two marks on the disk, equals Fraud... pic.twitter.com/VkJcRVJOCs— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 4, 2017
Did you spot it?
The driver was stopped in Galway after they were seen using a mobile phone while driving.
There’s always one.
