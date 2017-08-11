Can you spot the problem with this children’s number book?

Back to Discover Home

Illustrators of a children’s book on numbers slipped up when they got to a page showing bananas.

My First Numbers Book promises to be a “great introduction to numbers, counting and math”, but it might have left children confused.

The banana page in the My First Numbers Book has an error (UltraLaser23)
(ultraLaser23/Reddit)

If it’s not immediately obvious then look again at the fruit.

There’s actually six bananas in the illustration when the focus is on the number five.

Redditor UltraLaser23 shared the image with the caption “proofreading this book couldn’t have been that hard”.

Except it was.

The front of My First Numbers Book (ultraLaser23
(ultraLaser23/Imgur)

The father, from Las Vegas, picked up the book at an office giveaway because his two-year-old daughter Sydney is learning to count.

He said: “It seemed like a good choice.

The back cover of My First Numbers Book (ultraLaser23)
(ultraLaser23/Imgur)

“The book is called My First Numbers Book, and the back cover says it was published with financial help from the Government of Canada.

“I just wonder if they knew what they were paying for.”
KEYWORDS: Viral, Parenting, Book, UK, book, Counting, My First Numbers Book, Number, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover