Can you spot the covert NSFW message in this national news report from the Netherlands?

Back to Discover Home

Producing news reports isn’t easy, and just occasionally even the big broadcasters let something hilarious slip through their nets.

Take a good look at this news report from the NOS, one of the largest national broadcasters in the Netherlands – particularly about 23 seconds in.

Did you spot it?

In case you missed it, here’s a close-up of the message which appeared on the young man’s laptop screen in the background.

(Screenshot/NOS)

In what appears to have been a deliberate move, the cheeky youngster even seems to turn to shield a smile as he put the words “SEND NUDES” onto his screen.

Mashable GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Wondering why the cheeky young gentleman chose to write “send nudes”? Other than perhaps a desire for naked pictures to be sent to him of course.

Well, it’s a phrase which has become something of a running joke on the internet – particularly on Reddit – spawning a plethora of entertaining memes.

Card

Card

Card

Whether the cheeky Dutchman on NOS is a Reddit user we can’t be certain. However, we’re sure he’ll be happy to know his addition grabbed a huge amount of attention on the site – with a post of the news report clip racking up over 43,000 upvotes (Reddit’s version of a “Like” on Facebook).
KEYWORDS: Netherlands, news report, Reddit, TV, Viral

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover