Can you help this woman find the feta-cheese loving mystery man she met in Lidl?
One woman from Dun Laoghaire is on the hunt for a man she felt a sparked with in Lidl, Deansgate.
She had been shopping in Lidl on Tuesday just after lunch when she got chatting a man, who was buying cherry tomatoes and feta cheese, in the queue behind her.
The more they chatted, the more she felt a spark between them and was kicking herself that she didn’t get the chance to ask him out before she checked out.
The romantic is a member on the Facebook group, You Know You’re From Dun Laoghaire When and contacted the admin to share this message for her.
Ohhhhh @lidl_ireland admin of a group I'm in just shared this... 💖💖💖💖👀👀👀👀💖💖💖 #LoveInLidl 😂 pic.twitter.com/XVuzEFJFR0— Rachel Kavanagh (@Skish21) June 13, 2017
Even the lads at Lidl HQ have gotten involved.
Can anyone help?? #LoveinLidl https://t.co/xmovULP5pl— Lidl Ireland (@lidl_ireland) June 13, 2017
Do you have a cherry tomato and feta cheese loving friend from Deansgate?
