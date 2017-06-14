Can you help this woman find the feta-cheese loving mystery man she met in Lidl?

One woman from Dun Laoghaire is on the hunt for a man she felt a sparked with in Lidl, Deansgate.

She had been shopping in Lidl on Tuesday just after lunch when she got chatting a man, who was buying cherry tomatoes and feta cheese, in the queue behind her.

The more they chatted, the more she felt a spark between them and was kicking herself that she didn’t get the chance to ask him out before she checked out.

The romantic is a member on the Facebook group, You Know You’re From Dun Laoghaire When and contacted the admin to share this message for her.

Even the lads at Lidl HQ have gotten involved.

Do you have a cherry tomato and feta cheese loving friend from Deansgate?