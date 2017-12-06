Can you help this 4-year-old Kilkenny girl find the teddy she accidentally donated?

By Anna O'Donoghue

On December 1 a four-year-old girl showed the world the real meaning of Christmas by donating three bags of her toys to a St. Vincent De Paul branch in Kilkenny.

Although after she dropped off the donation the family realised that they had accidentally placed her favourite childhood teddy bear in one of the bags by accident.

The heartbroken girl rushed back to the shop to reclaim the toy but to her dismay, it had already been bought.

The shop, near St Canice’s Church, have taken to Facebook to ask the person who bought the bear if they would kindly return it to the little girl for a reimbursement.

“By accident, she put her favourite teddy, which she has had since she was born into one of the bags. She is desperately searching for it,” they explained.

“It was sold so we are asking if that person would be kind enough to return it and we will reimburse them. Please, please help us. Thank you and if you can share this to friends and family living in this area we would be so grateful”

If you can help, please contact the SVP via their Facebook page.