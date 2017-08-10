Can you help his lad find his Irish love connection?

Are you in your 50s, from South Dublin and attended Brighton the past weekend?

Do you own a cream linen top, wear glasses and have a friend that owns a small dog?

If so, someone has their eye on you.

According to Ireland’s Gay Community Network website, they received a sweet phone call from a lad named Jason who who met and talked to an Irish guy during Brighton Pride, and is trying to find him.

Hi GCN, I know it’s a bit of a long shot trying to locate someone with no name or hardly any details. I was at a café in Brighton on Sunday morning when me and him started chatting. (He asked me to take a pic of him on his phone is how the conversation started.) We chatted for about 15 minutes, then he had to leave to meet up with some friends. All I really know about him is he is about (or over) 60, has the most beautiful eyes, soft voice, and he was staying at accommodation provided by Sussex University during Pride, and he lives in south Dublin. I was wearing a cream linen top, glasses and was sitting with a friend who had a small dog.

If you are the Irishman who met Jason, or you know him, email GCN at info@gcn.ie and they’ll make the connection.