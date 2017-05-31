Can you help Archie find his glasses before his surgery tomorrow?

By Anna O'Donoghue

The search is on to help a 3-year-old Dublin boy find his glasses before surgery tomorrow.

Archie, who has Down Syndrome, has very bad eyesight and is due to have surgery tomorrow to correct his eyes.

However, while Archie was out with his nana yesterday, they mislaid the glasses.

According to the toddler, "he throw".

It takes four weeks to replace glasses as they are specially made for Archie’s eye condition.

They are also an intricate part of his eye surgery tomorrow.

They were lost between Rutland Street, Kevin Street, Cork Street, and the St Stephen’s Green area in Dublin.

Archie’s mom, Nicola popped onto the Ray D’Arcy show this morning to call out to anyone that may have seen them.

JK Rowling has also tried to work her magic again by retweeting the appeal tweet.