Can you do Hermione Granger proud and ace the ultimate Harry Potter quiz?

Today, June 26 marks 20 years after the release of the first Harry Potter book, Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.

Since then they sold more than 450 million copies worldwide in 79 languages, transformed into a major movie franchise, a full scale theatre production, multiple theme parks, as well as a booming memorabilia market.

Only the ultimate fan has immersed themselves into every aspect of the franchise so what better way to mark the occasion than to do what Hermione Granger loves best - a quiz!