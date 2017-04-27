Can you believe there's no Irish word for Tayto sandwich

If you’re a proud member of the Irish Twitterverse, you will be familiar with the account, The Irish For - @theirishfor.

If not, in short, it does exactly what it says on the tin by educating the world on the Irish words for some modern words.

The Irish for roleplay is 'rólimirt'. 👮🐻 https://t.co/X8E90UDfUU — The Irish For 🚮🕗 (@theirishfor) April 20, 2017

Today the account, run by @Daracho, caused quite the debate by running a poll asking what the Irish for Tayto sandwich should be.

So what should the Irish for a Tayto (or crisp) sandwich be? This poll should've been run years ago. — The Irish For 🚮🕗 (@theirishfor) April 27, 2017

Not only that, the poll attracted the attention of some of our American friends who had never heard of such a thing.

@theirishfor Wait--potato chip sandwiches are a thing?? Pls advise for your American friends. What else goes on it? ❤️☘️ — Ann Marie Slevin (@SlevinAm) April 27, 2017

Of course, people were out to educate the users by telling them how they enjoy theirs.

@The_TinyDonkey @SlevinAm @theirishfor Soft bread. And keep adding crisps as you go along :)



Then have barry's with a penguin bar & applaud yourself for healthy food decisions. — Alanna Linayre (@Tybawai) April 27, 2017

@SlevinAm @theirishfor Just butter both slices of bread, pile the crisps high, top with 2nd slice, squish closed with fist. Heaven..... — Margaret Fleming (@teragramFLIP) April 27, 2017

@SlevinAm @theirishfor i like coleslaw cheese n crisps on a piece(sandwich) but tht might b a scottish variation :) great drunk food too-quick n easy :) — Kathleen Adamson (@katereeee) April 27, 2017

We draw the line at guacamole.

@Ciaraioch Ham, Swiss cheese, guacamole and Tayto between two slices of thick brown bread with a cold Paulaner. There's some notions I can live with. — The Irish For 🚮🕗 (@theirishfor) April 27, 2017

*Shivers*