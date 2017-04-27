Can you believe there's no Irish word for Tayto sandwich

If you’re a proud member of the Irish Twitterverse, you will be familiar with the account, The Irish For - @theirishfor.

If not, in short, it does exactly what it says on the tin by educating the world on the Irish words for some modern words.

Today the account, run by @Daracho, caused quite the debate by running a poll asking what the Irish for Tayto sandwich should be.

Not only that, the poll attracted the attention of some of our American friends who had never heard of such a thing.

Of course, people were out to educate the users by telling them how they enjoy theirs.

We draw the line at guacamole.

*Shivers*
By Anna O'Donoghue

