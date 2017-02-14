Can we guess your relationship status from these nine random questions?
14/02/2017 - 19:09:18Back to Discover Home
The most romantic day of the year is upon us, but red roses, boxes of chocolates and nauseating declarations of love aren’t on the cards for all of us.
While some may be spending a cosy evening cooped up with their partner, others may be spending a romantic evening watching the Champions League down the pub with a pint in hand.
We reckon we can guess your relationship status from these nine random questions, based on no actual science or reasoning.
Join the conversation - comment here