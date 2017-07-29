Calling all Jane Austen fans! There is going to be a ball to celebrate her 200th year

If you are a fan of Jane Austen and fancy dress then you’re in luck.

The folks over at Kinsale Literary Festival are throwing an Evening with Jane Austen to mark her bicentennial and it sounds amazing.

From dancing to costume, the event will be a chance to take a step back into 18th century life and culture.

The evening will take place in the Ballinacurra House country estate and guests can wear costume period or black tie dress.

Starting with canapes and drinks on the lawn, awards for best dressed man and woman, no prizes for swimming the lake!

Dance instruction with world-renowned Baroque dance teacher, Mary Collins, accompanied by baroque musicians.

During the three-course dinner, a performance of scenes from esteemed actors of Austen's greatest dramas by Classic Times Theatre Company.

For more information, visit wordsbywater.ie