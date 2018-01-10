Calling all Bowie fans! Dublin is hosting an anniversary festival for the singer

The Dublin Bowie Festival is a must for all David Bowie fans and it is happening in Dublin right now, writes Sally Gorman.

To mark the legendary singer’s second anniversary Dublin is playing host to a number of Bowie themed events across the capital.

It’s a can’t miss experience for anyone with a passion for Bowie’s music and aesthetic.

It’s a can’t miss experience for anyone with a passion for Bowie’s music and aesthetic.

Jonathan Barnbrook, the man who designed - in collaboration with Bowie - his last 4 album covers, including Blackstar will be in The National College of Art & Design from 6pm and tickets are priced at just €10.

The London based designer will speak and take part in a Q&A session about working with Bowie on the process and realisations of the Blackstar album cover and fonts as well as covers for The Next Day, Heathen and Reality.

NCAD is hosting a lecture titled ‘Designs for Bowie’ with Bowie album cover artwork collaborator, Jonathan @barnbrook, on Wed 10th Jan. The lecture is featured in @LovinDublin’s ‘Nine Events at the @dublinbowiefest’. For more info see: https://t.co/yRyTpRYAMF #DBF18 pic.twitter.com/urBt2y17hp — NCAD (@NCAD_Dublin) January 8, 2018

If that’s not enough, the Bowie Raw Collective will play a concert in The Grand Social from 8pm.

The night will feature 16 musicians and 22 Bowie songs played acoustically in their most honest state.

The concert will be led by Dave Mcginley along with notable musicians such as Dave Frew (An Emotional Fish) and Trevor Hutchinson (The Waterboys).

Tickets for that event are priced at €15 both can be purchased online at www.dublinbowiefestival.ie