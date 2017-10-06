Burger King has used Stephen King’s It to mock its toughest competitor

Burger King has shrewdly turned Stephen King’s It into one of the world’s longest adverts – and had a jab at its biggest competitors in the process.

Setting up in a cinema in Germany, where the film adaptation has just had a record-breaking opening weekend, Burger King Deutschland had a special surprise for viewers before the credits rolled.

That is truly a marketing masterstroke. As you’re probably aware, It is a chilling horror all about a clown called Pennywise who terrorises the lives of children.

“The moral is: never trust a clown,” read Burger King’s message.

Which fast food chain has a clown as its primary mascot?

McDonald’s – it’s your move.

