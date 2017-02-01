Budweiser’s Super Bowl ad is an ’accidental’ political statement about immigration

Super Bowl LI is just days away and the adverts which will play during footballs biggest day have begun to surface, with one catching the worlds attention for an unintentional reason.

Budweiser will air an advert that focuses on the immigration and reception received by co-founder Adolphus Busch when he arrived in America from his home in Germany.

According to Market Watch, Anheuser-Busch claim there is no correlation between the Super Bowl ad and the immigration ban introduced by US president Donald Trump.

“Even though it happened in the 1850s, it’s a story that is super-relevant today,” an Anheuser-Busch vice president, Ricardo Marques told Adweek.

Watch the clip here and judge for yourself.

H/T - Market Watch and Adweek.