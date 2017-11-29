British people were asked to draw the Irish border and the results are confusing

One thing Brexit has taught us is that many British people do not understand Irish politics and geography, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

A video shared by Channel 4 last night really drives that home.

They took to the streets to ask random British people about Brexit's impact on Ireland, and they asked them to draw a line on a blank map of Ireland showing where the Republic ends and the North begins. Simple, right?

The results were... interesting.

It started with utmost honesty, with the first to take part admitting: "As a younger generation we don't know too much about it. We can't even draw the border. We don't learn this kind of thing.

"It is not something that is taught to be honest."

Fair enough.

Some of the attempts weren't too bad, though more often than not they included Donegal in the north.

One lady draw a line from Galway to Dublin.

A woman wearing a red hat, however, made many Irish viewers either angry or confused when she went on an ill-informed rant about the Irish.

"I do think that the Irish are just making trouble because they lost, it's a bit petty isn't it really," she said.

"Yeah, the southern Irish have to lump it basically, you can't always have what you want in life."

Lost? Does she think we had a vote in Brexit? Is she referencing the War of Independence?

Who even knows.

Watch the video in full here:

Could you draw Ireland's border with Northern Ireland? The border with Northern Ireland has become a major Brexit stumbling block. pic.twitter.com/yyqCRpPFuW — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) November 28, 2017

Here's how is should look: